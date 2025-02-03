French director Ruggia ordered to wear electronic bracelet, avoids jail time despite guilty conviction

Photo: AFP

A French court Monday ordered a filmmaker to wear an electronic bracelet for two years after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting an actor when she was a child, sparing him jail time in one of the key trials of France's #Metoo movement.

Adele Haenel, 35, accused filmmaker Christophe Ruggia, 60, of assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was between 12 and 14 and he was in his late 30s, accusations he has called "pure lies".

"The court finds you guilty," the presiding judge told the filmmaker.

"You took advantage of your position of power over the young actress."

Haenel, who had arrived early in court and paced nervously up and down the room before the ruling, did not make a statement but appeared relieved.

She left the courtroom to a hail of cheers and applause.

Haenel, who starred in the 2019 drama "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" before quitting cinema, was the first prominent actor to accuse the French film industry of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse.

Ruggia directed Haenel in the 2002 movie "The Devils", the tale of an incestuous relationship between a boy and his autistic sister. It was her first film role.

The film contains sex scenes between the children and close-ups of Haenel's naked body.

Investigators said before the trial that members of the film crew had told them of their "unease" with Ruggia's behaviour on set.

Between 2001 and 2004, after shooting the film, the teenager went to see Ruggia nearly every Saturday.

During these visits, she has accused him of caressing her thighs and touching her genitals and breasts.

The Paris court handed Ruggia a four-year prison sentence, two years of which were suspended and two of which are to be served with the bracelet instead of in jail.

It ordered him to pay Haenel 15,000 euros ($15,400) in damages, as well as 20,000 euros ($20,500) for the years of psychological therapy she had to follow as a result of the abuse.

One of Ruggia's lawyers said the filmmaker would be filing an appeal.

"Because we cannot accept this injustice, Christophe Ruggia is as we speak on his way... to appeal the ruling," lawyer Fanny Collin told journalists.

During two days of hearings in December, Haenel said she did not know how to escape the clutches of the director who told her that she owed him her career.

"Who was there to say: 'It's not your fault. It's grooming. It's violence'?" she said at the trial.

"You can't abuse children like that," she said.

During the trial, Haenel at one point told Ruggia to "shut up" and stormed out of the courtroom, after he alleged he had in fact sought to protect Haenel from mockery in school over the sex scenes in "The Devils".

Ruggia told the court that he had never been attracted to Haenel, accusing her of seeking to take revenge on him for not giving her further acting roles.