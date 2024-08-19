France wildfires force thousands to flee

The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
Two wildfires in southern France forced several thousand people to flee before the blazes were brought under control, officials said on Monday.
Some 3,000 holiday makers were evacuated from a camping site to a municipal building in the coastal town of Canet-en-Roussillon, near the city of Perpignan, in the face of a fire fanned by strong winds, rescue services said in a statement.
The fire, which destroyed one mobile home and partially damaged five others, was brought under control, they said.
Further up the Mediterranean coast, a fire that forced dozens from their homes in the coastal town of Frontignan, near the city of Montpellier, was also quelled.
"The fire has been under control for two and a half hours now," a spokesman for the regional firefighters, Jerome Bonnafoux, told AFP shortly after sunrise.
"We're still working on it because there are several hot spots where the risk of it flaring are high," he added.
Of the 600 firefighters who rushed to put out the fire on Sunday, half were expected to keep working on the site throughout the day, he added.
The fire, which has destroyed at least 300 hectares of land, ignited near the A9 highway from Montpellier to the Spanish border.
Firefighters emptied the swimming pools of private homeowners to tackle the blaze, the mayor's cabinet director said.
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, says South Korean President's office
If she manages to beat Trump in November, she will become the first woman and the second Black person, after Obama, to run the world's leading power
Preliminary data shows that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city, according to Kyiv military administration