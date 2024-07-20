France recalls contaminated Olympic water bottles

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

French authorities have recalled Olympics-branded water bottles for children containing excessive levels of endocrine disruptor Bisphenol A, a week ahead of the Paris Games' opening.

The reusable bottles made by the Vilac company have "levels of Bisphenol A not in line with regulations" on products designed for contact with foods, government website Rappel Conso (Consumer Recall) said Friday.

The white-coloured flasks with beige, blue or red tops are branded with the Olympic rings, the Paris 2024 mascot or the Olympic flame.

People who have bought them should return them to the place of purchase, authorities said.

The bottles were sold in France from late August last year until the beginning of June.

Bisphenol A, once widely used in making food containers, has been banned in France since 2015.