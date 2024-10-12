Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon33°C

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has died, UK media say

Salmond is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 9:03 PM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 9:03 PM

Photo: Reuters File

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond has died at the age of 69, British media reports said on Saturday.

Salmond, who headed the devolved Scottish government for seven years from 2007, is credited with helping to push support for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom to record levels during the 2014 referendum campaign.


Scots, however, voted 55 per cent to 45 per cent in favour of staying in the UK in the vote.

A source in the Scottish National Party (SNP), which Salmond led for about two decades, confirmed his death. The cause was not immediately clear.


