Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets bail in graft case, lawyer says

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail by a court in Islamabad on Wednesday in a land corruption case, his lawyer said on social media platform X
The former cricketer was indicted on charges that he and his were gifted land by a real estate developer when Khan was prime minister in exchange for illegal favours.
Khan who denies the charges, had filed a bail application before the Islamabad High Court.
Despite the bail, Khan, 71, in jail since August last year, will not be immediately released as he is serving sentences in two other cases.
The move comes amid a temporary halt in the shipment of 2,000-pound bombs and 500-pound bombs by the US to Israel
Waibhav Anil Kale, who worked for the UN, died while travelling in a vehicle to a hospital in the Khan Younis area from Rafah
The proportion reached its highest levels during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021
Since Friday, the most powerful solar storm to strike our planet in more than two decades has lit up night skies
CCTV footage played during the trial showed Kuandyk Bishimbayev punching and kicking his wife, who was later found dead
The new government - the small emirate's 46th - is headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed al-Abdullah al-Sabah
Ukrainian army chief says although the situation is 'complicated', his forces are managing to hold back
American tech companies in general are seen as hostile toward unionisation efforts, notably Amazon