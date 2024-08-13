Ford issues do-not-drive advisory over continuing Takata airbag concerns

A Ford logo is seen at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in Manhattan, New York City, US, on March 27, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:41 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:42 PM

Ford Motor issued an do-not-drive advisory on Tuesday for certain vehicles still affected by Takata airbag recalls.

The Detroit automaker urged drivers to contact dealerships immediately for repairs.

The recall includes specific models such as Ranger trucks, Mustang and GT sports cars, Fusion sedans and some SUVs including its popular Edge model, among others. Since 2009, more than 30 deaths, including at least 26 in the United States, and hundreds of injuries have been attributed to Takata airbags installed in vehicles from various automakers.

Over the past decade, more than 100 million vehicles with Takata airbag inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Once the world's leading supplier of airbags, Takata filed for bankruptcy in 2017 following the scandal.