Floods decimate Nigerian zoo, wash crocodiles into community

When Sheikh Khaled planted sapling at Rajghat, it was special; here's why
Floods in north Nigeria have killed more than 80 per cent of animals in a large zoo with an array of wildlife from lions and crocodiles to buffaloes and ostriches, the facility said on Tuesday.
"Some deadly animals have been washed away into our communities, like crocodiles and snakes," Sanda Kyarimi Park Zoo added in a statement on the floods in northern Borno state, urging residents to take precautions.
Floods began when a dam overflowed following heavy rains, uprooting thousands of people.
The disaster has affected other facilities in the state capital Maiduguri including the post office and a teaching hospital, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's office said, telling people to evacuate worst-hit areas.
"President Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam," the statement said, saying humanitarian needs would be addressed.
Floods in the northeast killed at least 49 people last month, while a 2022 flood killed more than 600.
Borno state, the birthplace of Boko Haram, is already grappling with a 15-year insurgency that has killed and displaced many.
When Sheikh Khaled planted sapling at Rajghat, it was special; here's why
52,000 Gazan children would have started first grade on Monday
Historian Allan Lichtman reveals his much-discussed, once-every-four-years White House prediction, based on what he calls the '13 keys' method
A massive television audience is expected to tune in on Tuesday to watch Harris go toe to toe with Trump over what both are calling the most important election of modern times
This was one of the most violent attacks in years, according to Britain-based Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman
The elections are the first to be held under a law passed in January 2022 that increased the overall number of seats in the house, reserved a higher number for women and lowered the minimum age for candidates
Turk sees the need to change paths to avoid a future filled with military escalation, repression, disinformation, deepening inequality and rampant climate change
The most common types of microplastics detected in the study were polyethylene and polypropylene, commonly found in single-use packaging, takeaway containers and disposable utensils