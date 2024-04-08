First day of Eid Al Fitr officially announced in Australia

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 12:07 PM

Wednesday, April 10, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Australia, according to a statement by the Australian Fatwa Council.

The new moon has not been sighted in Australia, so the Fatwa Council has said in a statement: "It has been confirmed to the Australian Fatwa Council after further inquiries to the local and global observatories, that in Sydney, the new moon of the month will be born on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 4.20am AEST, the sun sets on the same day at 5.39pm, while the new moon will set on the same day and time, 12 minutes after, at 5.51pm from the horizon."

"In Perth, Western Australia, the new moon of the month will be born on Tuesday, April 9 2024 at 2.20am AWST, the sun sets on the same day at 6.02pm while the moon will set, 16 minutes after, at 6.18pm. Therefore: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1445AH."

In the UAE, the Moon sighting committee will convene on the evening of Monday, April 8, to search the night sky for the crescent. If spotted, Ramadan ends at 29 days, with Eid Al Fitr falling on Tuesday, April 9. If not, the holy month lasts 30 days and the Islamic festival is on April 10.

