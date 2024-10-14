Zelensky says N Korea sending troops to Russian army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sits prior talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a visit at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin on October 11.– AFP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused North Korea on Sunday of sending troops to Russia's army and once again appealed for more support to prevent "a bigger war".

Zelensky's comments came days after visiting several European capitals to press his case for more military and financial help in the war against invading Russian forces.

"We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like in North Korea," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"It is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupier's military forces.

"Obviously, in such circumstances, our relations with our partners need to be developed. The frontline needs more support," he said.

"When we talk about more long-range capability for Ukraine and more decisive supplies for our forces, it is not just a list of military equipment," Zelensky said in Sunday's address.

"It is about increasing the pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger for Russia than they can withstand. And it is about preventing a bigger war."

Zelensky completed a whirlwind tour of European capitals last week including Berlin, London, Paris and Rome to ask for sustained military aid as Russia's attack on Ukraine grinds on through its third year.

Those trips were organised at the last minute after US President Joe Biden postponed a trip to Germany originally due last week, to oversee preparations to deal with Hurricane Milton as it approached Florida.

Biden's visit was to have included attending a meeting of more than 50 of Ukraine's allies to discuss further support for Kyiv, at which Zelensky had been expected.