Zelensky calls on allies to honour promises on arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) attends a meeting with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) at Chigi palace in Rome last week. AFP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on allies on Sunday to honour all promises to supply Ukraine with weapons, including those to counter Russian air attacks.

Zelensky said that over the past week Russian forces had launched hundreds of strikes on Ukraine and nearly 700 aerial bombs and over 600 attack drones were used.

Ukrainian air defences downed 60 out of 94 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Sunday. It said that 34 drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones.

"Every week, the Russian war continues only because the Russian army retains its ability to terrorise Ukraine and exploit its superiority in the sky," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. He called on Ukraine's allies to fulfil agreements already made. "The decisions made at the Nato summit in Washington, as well as those adopted during the Ramstein meetings regarding air defences for Ukraine, have still not been fully implemented," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's leader this week said he had discussed with partners and the United States the possibility of granting Ukraine licenses to produce air defence systems and missiles.