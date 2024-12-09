Woman denies stalking ex-UK finance minister Osborne and wife

British finance minister George Osborne. Reuters File Photo

A British woman accused of stalking former British finance minister George Osborne and his wife for more than a year pleaded not guilty to the charges in a London court on Monday.

Lydia Suffield is charged with stalking Osborne – finance minister from 2010 until 2016 – and Thea Rogers between June 8, 2022, and July 5, 2023.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old allegedly sent emails and messages on Instagram and also "false, anonymous tip-offs" to children's charity the NSPCC, which resulted in "investigations for drug abuse and neglecting their children".

Suffield, from Liverpool, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where she pleaded not guilty to two charges of stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Rhianne Neil said the complainants felt forced to pay for additional security around the time of their wedding, and that Suffield allegedly sent a present "which was said to be for the young children". Neil added that Suffield was accused of sending messages to Osborne and Rogers' close friends and family, which referred to their private life. Suffield was granted bail on condition she does not contact Osborne or Rogers until she is due to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on January 6.

Osborne has held a variety of roles since leaving government, including editor of newspaper the Evening Standard and now works for boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw as well as being chair of the British Museum. He married Rogers on July 8, 2023.