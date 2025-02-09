'We are the future': European far right makes show of force

Spain's far-right party Vox leader Santiago Abascal gestures as Portugal's far-right political party Chega leader Andre Ventura, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, French far-right leader and member of parliament Marine Le Pen, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini applaud Spanish far-right party VOX rally with other European far-right leaders, in Madrid, Spain, on February 8, 2025. — Reuters

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and France's Marine Le Pen headlined a rally in Madrid on Saturday by Europe's biggest far-right bloc, buoyed by Donald Trump's return to power and calling for "a 180-degree pivot".

Patriots for Europe has realigned extreme-right forces in the European Union. It became the European Parliament's third-largest force after Orban helped launch it last year to pull the bloc towards the far right.

"Yesterday we were the heretics. Today we are the mainstream... We are the future," proclaimed Orban, sharing the stage with other leading extreme-right nationalists, including Dutch anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and former Czech premier Andrej Babis.

Both Orban and Le Pen hailed Trump's "tornado" as showing the way forward for the EU, which the parties had condemned in a joint statement as riven with "climate fanaticism", "illegal immigration" and "excessive regulation".

"We're facing a truly global tipping point. Hurricane Trump is sweeping across the United States," Le Pen said.

"For its part, the European Union seems to be in a state of shock."

Spanish party Vox, who hosted the rally, said around 2,000 people attended the event, following a dinner on Friday for Patriots leaders and Kevin Roberts, head of ultra-conservative US think tank The Heritage Foundation.

The summit in the Spanish capital has adopted the slogan "Make Europe Great Again", a nod to Trump's rallying cry "Make America Great Again".

Orban is seen as one of Trump's closest EU allies, while Vox leader Santiago Abascal has highlighted the ideological affinity between the group and Trump, especially on immigration.

"President Trump, to us, is like a brother in arms," said Wilders, who called for a "reconquista" of Europe, like the wars waged by Spanish Christian monarchs to retake the Iberian peninsula from Muslim kingdoms between the eighth and 15th centuries.

But Trump's threats, from slapping prohibitive tariffs on European goods to annexing Denmark's gigantic Arctic territory of Greenland, could embarrass nationalist parties in Europe.

"Liking Donald Trump's patriotism does not mean being the vassal of the United States," Jordan Bardella, leader of France's National Rally (NR), said last month.

The NR, whose figurehead is Le Pen, leads the Patriots group in the European Parliament.

After last year's European Parliament elections, in which far-right parties performed strongly in several countries, Saturday's gathering was designed to be "a show of force", said Steven Forti, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.