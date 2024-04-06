Video: Virgin Atlantic plane collides with British Airways aircraft at Heathrow Airport

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 6:42 PM Last updated: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 6:55 PM

A Virgin Atlantic plane collided with a British Airways aircraft at London's Heathrow Airport, according to media reports.

Reports said that the Virgin Atlantic 787 aircraft's wing struck the tail of the British Airways Airbus A350's tail while being pushed back by a tug from the terminal building.

Emergency services rushed to the scene.

The impact was said to be at low speed and no injuries were reported.

Further investigation is on.

