Vienna turns up Christmas glitter to lift shopping gloom

People are seen with Christmas lights at the city center of Vienna, Austria on November 15, 2024. While just two years ago Vienna reduced its Christmas lightening to save costs, this year the Austrian capital has decided to spend more to ensure the lights shine ever as bright on its iconic markets. – AFP

Vienna will splash the cash on lighting up its famed Christmas markets to bring festive cheer to struggling retailers.

Chandeliers, glittering stars and sparkling red globes are among the designs illuminating 31 Viennese streets since Friday, with the capital boosting spending on its end-of-year light displays as Austria's economy flounders.

"It's just beautiful. It makes the city a bit more beautiful as a whole," Kateryna Baranovska, a 23-year-old student, told AFP.

With local businesses increasingly unable to fork out the sums needed to keep the Christmas lights on, Vienna and its economic chamber will cover 75 per cent instead of 50 per cent of this year's costs, or some 700,000 euros ($740,000) for the lighting alone.

The small Alpine nation's economic outlook has been gloomy since mid-2022, particularly as it is exposed to the difficulties of neighbouring Germany, its main trading partner.

"We want to have a beautifully lit city and it is becoming increasingly difficult for entrepreneurs to cover these costs," Dieter Steup, a representative of the Vienna economic chamber, told AFP.

"It is very important because the pre-Christmas period is a really important time for retailers," he said, adding people enjoyed shopping more under the Christmas lights.

Stored in a large warehouse on Vienna's outskirts, workers began putting up the massive Christmas light motifs weeks before the on switch was flicked.

In an effort to lessen the impact on the climate, Vienna introduced LED lights in recent years, while the electricity needed to keep the displays twinkling from November until January comes from renewable sources.