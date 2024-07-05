UK's Labour wins election; Keir Starmer to become prime minister

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour party, speaks at a reception on Friday to celebrate his win in the election, at Tate Modern, in London, Britain. — Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 8:14 AM Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 8:21 AM

Britain's opposition Labour Party has won 326 seats in the parliamentary election, broadcaster ITV said on Friday, meaning it now holds a majority in the 650-seat strong House of Commons. Keir Starmer is set to become Britain's next prime minister.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat, saying the opposition Labour Party had won.

"The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said after winning his parliamentary seat in northern England.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future."

Starmer on Friday said Britain was "ready for change", as his main opposition Labour party looked set to sweep to power in a landslide election win, ending 14 years of Conservative rule.

The Labour leader won re-election in his north London constituency with ease, while around the country Labour snatched a swathe of seats from Rishi Sunak's beleaguered Tories.

"Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken, and they're ready for change, to end the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service", Starmer said in London, adding: "You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver."

An exit poll for UK broadcasters published after polls closed at 2100 GMT on Thursday put Labour on course for a return to power for the first time since 2010 with 410 seats and a 170-seat majority.