UK's Labour to win largest majority in modern history, YouGov forecasts

The temporary ban will stay 'until the identified threats are eliminated and a new theological conclusion is reached', says Dagestan Muftiate
Britain's opposition Labour Party is on track to win the largest majority of any party in modern history in Thursday's election, according to a final YouGov projection published by the Times on Wednesday.
The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) analysis predicted that Labour would win 431 seats, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives expected to win 102. It gave Labour a majority of 212 seats.
The pollster said 89 seats were considered "tossups", with five percentage points or fewer between first and second place.
Even in a best case scenario the result for the Conservatives is significantly worse than the party's previous worst election result in 1906, when it won 156 seats, YouGov said.
The Liberal Democrats are set to win 72 seats, and Nigel Farage's Reform UK are forecast to take 3 seats, it added.
Orban's visit to Ukraine comes the day after Hungary took over the EU's rotating presidency for the next six months
Stiell hails from the island of Carriacou which took a direct hit early Monday as Beryl barrelled through, dumping heavy rain and unleashing devastating winds
After four years of delays, the ESA's most powerful rocket yet is due to blast off from Europe's spaceport in Kourou on July 9
Aghamiri is one of Iran's dozen or so remaining masters of the ancient art of Tazhib, which was inscribed last year on Unesco's list of intangible heritage
Some 180-plus candidates have confirmed they will not stand in Sunday's second-round for France's 577-seat national parliament, according to local media estimates
A look at what Britons feel about the party they support and their leaders days before the country goes to the polls
The leader started the penultimate day of campaigning before Thursday's vote in a vast Ocado warehouse in Luton, watching robots pick items for delivery