Ukraine says thousands of troops on incursion to destabilise Russia

An apartment building that was damaged by debris from a downed Ukraine-launched missile, in Kursk, Russia on August 11, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 2:50 PM

Thousands of Ukrainian troops are taking part in an incursion into the Kursk region in Russia which aims to "stretch" and "destabilise" Russia, a senior Ukrainian security official said.

"We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses and to destabilise the situation in Russia as they are unable to protect their own border," the official said on Saturday.

The Russian army earlier said Ukraine had deployed around 1,000 soldiers in the incursion which began on Tuesday, appearing to catch the Kremlin off guard, as Ukrainian forces penetrated Russian defensive lines.

Asked whether 1,000 Ukrainian troops were taking part in the assault, the official said: "It is a lot more... thousands".

After days of official silence from the Ukrainian authorities, President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the operation for the first time in his nightly address on Saturday, saying that Kyiv was "pushing the war into the aggressor's territory". Russian forces likely used a North Korean missile during an overnight air strike on the Kyiv region that left a father and his 4-year-old son dead, Zelenskiy said. "According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile in this attack, yet another deliberate terrorist strike against Ukraine," he wrote on social media.

"Pyrotechnic experts are still working to determine the exact data regarding this missile."