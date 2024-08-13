Ukraine approves $20B plan to increase renewable energy production by 2030

Energy supply workers restore a high-voltage line destroyed in Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 7, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:04 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:05 PM

Ukraine will need $20 billion in investments to develop its renewable power sector under a plan which seeks to boost its share in the country's energy mix to 27 per cent by 2030, the government said on Tuesday.

The country's energy sector has lost half of its generating capacity as a result of Russian missile and drone attacks, which intensified in spring 2024, forcing it to rely on its nuclear plants as well as solar and wind generation.

The plan approved by the government aims to add around 10,000 megawatt of new generation facilities.

The share of renewable energy in heat and cold supply systems should reach 33 per cent, in electricity generation 29 per cent and in the transport sector 17 per cent in 2030, the government said.

It did not say what the current share of renewables in the energy mix was. Local media reported that it accounted for 10 per cent. The government also said it would announce several tenders for the construction of new generating capacities of 700 megawatts and 5 to 80 megawatts. The new facilities are to be operational by the end of 2027.

Nuclear is Ukraine's largest source of low-carbon energy, but its plants have become the site of safety fears during the war with Russia.