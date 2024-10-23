Ukraine announces mandatory evacuations in eastern town

Ukrainian servicemen of the 30th separate mechanised brigade prepare to run tests flights of a hexacopter drone ahead of battle mission in the eastern Donetsk region on Tuesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. AFP

Ukrainian authorities announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their families from a town in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, where Russian forces have been making advances.

The fresh call on civilians to flee the town of Borova, which had an estimated pre-war population of around 5,000 people, points to the deterioration of Ukrainian defences.

"Due to the security situation, the decision to forcibly evacuate children with their families from the village of Borova in the Kharkiv region was approved," authorities in Kyiv said.

Moscow's forces were pushed back in the Kharkiv region, which borders Russia, several months after their invasion in February 2022 but have recently been making some gains.