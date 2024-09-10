UK set to release thousands to ease prison overcrowding

Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds says it was "a difficult decision" to release the 1,700 prisoners. — AFP

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 3:48 PM

Thousands of prisoners in British jails were due to be released early on Tuesday, as part of government moves to ease overcrowding.

Recently released figures showed that the prison population in England and Wales was at its highest-ever level.

But with concern about released prisoners reoffending, the government insisted that no violent offenders or domestic abusers would be eligible for early release.

Business Minister Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News that it was "a difficult decision" to release the 1,700 prisoners.

Downing Street has said the policy was required to avoid "unchecked criminality", where recently convicted criminals have been spared jail sentences because there were no places available.

Reynolds placed the blame on the last Conservative government, which was voted out in July, saying the decision "should have been made prior to the election" but that it "had given up on governing".

"Of all the scandals we inherited, I think the prison system, the justice system, is probably the worst of all," he added.

Chief Inspector of Probation Martin Jones told BBC radio that the pressure on prisons was "extreme".