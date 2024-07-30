UK preacher Anjem Choudary jailed for life for terrorism offences

I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport, says Britain's interior minister
British radical preacher Anjem Choudary, whose followers have been linked to numerous plots around the world, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 28 years on Tuesday for directing a terrorist organisation.
Choudary was convicted last week of directing al-Muhajiroun, which was banned as a terrorist organisation more than a decade ago, and encouraging others to support the proscribed group.
The 57-year-old was sentenced at London's Woolwich Crown Court to a minimum term of 28 years.
