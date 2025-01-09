UK plans new economic sanctions regime targeting people smugglers

Migrants onboard a dinghy used for smuggling as they attempt to cross the English Channel to Britain from a beach at Le Touquet, northern France. AFP

The UK plans to target people smugglers with economic sanctions as it tries to stem the arrival of migrants on small boats crossing the Channel, the government announced late on Wednesday.

It said the curbs would be the world's first "standalone sanctions regime" aimed at people smugglers, allowing the UK "to target individuals and entities enabling dangerous journeys".

The move, to be formally unveiled in a speech by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, comes as the government faces growing pressure to reduce the highly contentious and perilous boat arrivals from France.

Last year saw 36,816 people detected crossing the world's busiest shipping lane to southeast England, a 25 per cent increase on 2023 and the second-highest annual total ever recorded.

The journeys — often in overloaded, poorly maintained inflatable vessels that are ill suited to open seas — began on a large scale in 2018.

A major issue at last July's general election which brought Labour to power, illegal immigration helped Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage's hard-right Reform UK party make huge gains.

Since taking office Starmer has scrapped his Conservative predecessors' plans to send some migrants to Rwanda, and instead vowed to "smash the gangs" facilitating the journeys.

The new sanctions regime — expected to come into force within the year after legislation is passed in parliament — will target "organised immigration networks", according to the foreign ministry.

Sanctions experts from across government will work with law enforcement and interior ministry colleagues to curb "finance flows at their source" to deter smugglers, it said, without providing further details.

Existing sanctions regimes, such as those used to target Russian officials over the war in Ukraine, result in UK asset freezes and travel bans.