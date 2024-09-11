UK introduces new travel criteria for electronic travel authorisation

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 8:00 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 8:10 PM

The UK's government has made amendments to criteria for those applying for an electronic travel authorisation (ETA). This announcement came through a memorandum released on Tuesday.

Under the new changes, two criteria have been added to the suitability grounds that allow passengers to attain an ETA.

Firstly, those who have been previously refused a visit visa or permission to enter the UK as a visitor will be refused an ETA. This does not apply to those who were granted a visit visa subsequently after the refusal or a valid permission was held and not cancelled as a result of the refusal.

Instead, the applicants whose ETA's have been rejected, will have to apply for a visit visa.

The second extended criteria allows for refusal if the applicant's previous ETA had been cancelled for reasons not relating to suitability.

As per the statement released, without the power to subsequently refuse an ETA in these circumstances, an individual could be refused at the UK border and have their ETA cancelled. They would then have to re-apply for an ETA and board another service back to the UK to seek re-entry on the basis that they have a valid ETA.

These new changes will ensure that applicants who are not eligible for ETA are instead directed to apply for a visa and ensure they meet the entry requirements upstream.

Khaleej Times is currently looking into whether these changes affect UAE citizens.

The electronic travel authorisation is a permit for nationals from select countries to travel to the UK without a visa.

Currently, citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can apply for the ETA.

The permit allows nationals to travel to the UK for up to six months for tourism, visit family and friends, business or short-term study purposes. They can also visit for up to three months on the Creative Worker visa concession, in addition to travelling for a permitted paid engagement and can transition through the UK, which includes not going through border control.

