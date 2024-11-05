UK govt raises English tuition fees for first time in 8 years

British Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson reacts outside of 10 Downing Street in London. — Reuters file

Britain's Labour government on Monday announced that university tuition fees in England will increase for the first time in eight years, as higher education institutions grapple with yawning financial deficits.

The three-per cent rise comes as university leaders blame a crackdown on immigration for restricting international student numbers that were already hit by the UK's departure from the European Union.

The cap on tuition fees for domestic undergraduate students attending English universities has been set at £9,250 ($12,000) since 2017.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told parliament that the government would raise the figure by £285 to $9,535 from the next academic year.

"Where the Conservatives shirked the hard choices, this government has not hesitated to grip the challenges we face and take the tough decisions to restore stability to higher education," she said.

Labour, which swept to power in July, has blamed the Tories for leaving it a dire inheritance across various sectors including the economy, health service and prisons.

Last week the centre-left party announced major tax hikes to raise £40 billion, in its first budget in almost 15 years.

University tuition fees were first introduced in Britain by former prime minister Tony Blair's Labour government in the late 1990s.

In 2012, the Conservatives tripled the maximum that universities could charge to £9,000. It then kept the cap at £9,250 for seven years, despite soaring inflation.

Universities UK (UUK), which represents 141 British higher education institutions, recently called on ministers to increase funding for teaching in England by linking tuition fees to inflation.

In September, it warned that all of its members were "feeling the crunch" from restrictions on visas for international students.

Typically, international students pay more in tuition fees than their domestic counterparts and have become a lucrative source of income for many institutions.