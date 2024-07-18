UK govt launches plans to renationalise railways

Southern Rail trains in sidings at the Selhurst railway depot in south London on April 8, 2024. — AFP

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 9:09 PM

The UK's new Labour government introduced on Thursday long-promised draft legislation to renationalise the country's rail services, most of which are privately owned.

"After years of unacceptably low performance, the bill is a landmark change that will allow the government to bring rail passenger services back into public ownership," a statement read.

Labour triumphed over the Conservative party in elections on July 4, re-entering Downing Street after 14 years in opposition with promises to fix the country's ailing transport services.

The legislation, if passed, will bring rail operators into public ownership when the private companies' contracts expire — or sooner in the event of poor management — which will be managed by "Great British Railways".

According to the government, it will be able to avoid having to pay compensation fees to rail operators, with all the current contracts set to expire by 2027.

The privatisation of rail operations took place in the mid-1990s under the Conservative prime minister John Major, but the rail network remained public, run by Network Rail.