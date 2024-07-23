UK Conservative Party to announce new leader on November 2

Manchin said he favoured the idea of a 'mini-primary' process before a candidate to replace Biden was chosen
Britain's Conservative Party said on Monday it will name its new leader on Nov. 2, following the party's worst-ever election performance this month that prompted former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to say he would stand down.
Sunak will remain acting leader until the appointment of a successor, the Conservative Party said in a statement.
The leadership contest will see the party narrow down the field of nominations to four candidates who will make their case at the Conservative Party conference.
The nominations will further narrow down to two candidates, following which party members will vote for a leader.
The Times, which was first to report the contest, said up to eight candidates were expected to put their names forward.
Sunak's election campaign ended in failure on July 4, when the centre-left Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, won a landslide victory that ended 14 years of Conservative-led government.
Sunak said in his final speech outside the prime minister's Downing Street office that he would quit as leader of the party once formal arrangements for his successor were in place.
Sanchez has characterised the allegations as an effort to undermine him and his left-wing government
While Aids-related deaths have been steadily declining, falling from 670,000 in 2022 to 630,000 last year, the number still remains dizzyingly high
David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metre 'Unity in Diversity' artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map is meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage
Biden’s sudden exit and endorsement of Harris has upended the race, just eight days after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally
Number of female ama, a Japanese word meaning sea-diving fisherpeople, fell to just 40 last year in the Shirahama district, down 70% from 2006
It has been a difficult year for the royal family as both the Princess of Wales and the king are undergoing treatment for cancer
The former prime minister has been jailed for nearly a year, but this month an Islamabad judge overturned his illegal marriage conviction