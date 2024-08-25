E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack in Germany

The Ministry emphasised on the country's permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
A 26-year-old man, who is the suspect in custody for a stabbing rampage in the western German city of Solingen in which several individuals were killed, is escorted by police on his way to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany, August 25, 2024. Reuters
A 26-year-old man, who is the suspect in custody for a stabbing rampage in the western German city of Solingen in which several individuals were killed, is escorted by police on his way to the Federal Public Prosecutor in Karlsruhe, Germany, August 25, 2024. Reuters

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:49 PM

Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:52 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing attack that took place during a festival in Solingen, western Germany, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts.


The authority also emphasised the country's permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the German government and its people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of deadly attack.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.

ALSO READ:


More news from World