UAE strongly condemns stabbing attack in Germany

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about global healthcare inequities have been slow to bring change
The UAE has strongly condemned the stabbing attack that took place during a festival in Solingen, western Germany, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts.
The authority also emphasised the country's permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the German government and its people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of deadly attack.
It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.
