UAE President, world leaders congratulate new UK PM on sweeping victory in election

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 4:30 PM

Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister after his centre-left Labour Party won a huge majority in a parliamentary election, defeating Rishi Sunak's Conservatives and ending their 14 years of rule.

At a triumphant party rally in central London, Starmer, 61, told cheering activists that "change begins here" and promised a "decade of national renewal", putting "country first, party second".

"Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken, and they're ready for change, to end the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service", Starmer said in London, adding: "You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver."

Leaders around the world have spoken to press and taken to social media to congratulate Starmer on his big win. President Sheikh Mohamed addressed the newly-appointed leader on X and said, "I extend my congratulations to Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and I look forward to working together to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between our countries."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Starmer on the occasion.

Other world leaders have also extended their wishes to Starmer, here are some reactions:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in statement:

"I am delighted about the election victory of the leader of our sister party in the UK. I know Keir Starmer personally, we have often met and talked. He will be a very good, very successful prime minister... I also have the impression that we won't have much trouble developing relations between Europe and the UK and between Germany and the UK."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on X:

"My congratulations to Keir Starmer on his election success. Relations between Italy and the United Kingdom are excellent and I'm sure we'll continue to cultivate a relationship of strong and reliable cooperation between our great nations...

"I thank my friend Rishi Sunak for these years of intense cooperation and sincere friendship..."

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to reporters:

"I will congratulate Keir Starmer on his election. I look forward to welcoming him and meeting him at the NATO summit in Washington next week. I have met Keir Starmer here at the NATO headquarters and I know that he is a strong supporter of NATO, of the transatlantic alliance and also committed to ensuring that United Kingdom continues to be a strong and very committed NATO ally."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X:

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to @Keir_Starmer on the remarkable victory in the general elections. I look forward to our positive and constructive collaboration to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in all areas, fostering mutual growth and prosperity."

"Thank you @RishiSunak for your admirable leadership of the UK, and your active contribution to deepen the ties between India and the UK during your term in office."

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris at press conference:

"The relationship between an Irish Taoiseach (prime minister) and a British prime minister is vital... It is time for a great reset. This morning from Dublin, I want to send a message to London that I will match Keir Starmer's commitment and energy to our peace process and to our future potential in so many areas."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on X:

"Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour on their convincing election victory. Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order...

"I am grateful to my good friend @RishiSunak for the UK government's steadfast support under his leadership. Challenger tanks, Storm Shadow missiles, F-16 training for our pilots, and the first bilateral security cooperation agreement are just a few of our shared achievements that Ukraine will never forget."

French President Emmanuel Macron on X: