UAE condemns Sweden's deadliest mass shooting incident

Candles and flowers are placed near the Risbergska school, following a deadly shooting attack at the adult education centre, in Orebro, Sweden. Photo: Reuters file

The UAE has strongly condemned Tuesday's mass shooting incident in Sweden, which is considered the deadliest in the European country..

Ten people were shot dead and several others were injured at the Campus Risbergska school in Orebro, Sweden before the man believed to be the perpetrator - identified by Swedish media as Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old Swedish recluse - turned a weapon on himself.

In an official statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the country's strong denunciation of such criminal acts and its consistent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry also expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the Swedish government and its people, as well as with the families and loved ones of the victims, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.