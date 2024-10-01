Two London teens in hospital after suspected acid attack

A car is seen behind police cordon after a suspected acid attack in south London on February 1, 2024. — AFP

A suspected acid attack outside a London school left two teenagers in hospital on Tuesday, one with potentially life-changing injuries, police said.

Three people in total were injured when a substance was thrown at students and a staff member on Monday afternoon.

"Tests of the substance are ongoing. At this stage officers believe it to be acidic," London police said in a statement, which noted a 14-year-old girl's injuries "may potentially be life-changing".

"Urgent enquiries are under way to identify and arrest those responsible."

A 16-year-old boy, whose injuries were not life-changing, was also in hospital after the incident at the Westminster Academy school in west London.

The third victim, a woman aged 27, was discharged from hospital after suffering injuries not said to be life-changing.

Numera Anwar, the school's principal, said a student, a teacher and a member of the public were injured in the "distressing incident" involving an "acid-like corrosive substance".

It occurred on the road outside the school building when students and staff were leaving, she noted.

"This is a difficult time for our community," Anwar said.

The school was closed on Tuesday "to allow for a thorough investigation and to ensure the school can resume normally from tomorrow with all safety measures in place", she added.

Britain has battled back against attacks involving corrosive substances such as acid after they spiked in the middle of the last decade, and saw incidents decline until a resurgence in 2022.