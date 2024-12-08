Trump meets 'good man' Prince William at Notre Dame reopening

TUS president-elect Donald Trump meets Britain's Prince William in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris on December 7, 2024. – AFP

US president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday met the UK's Prince William on the sidelines of the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris, hailing the heir to the British throne as a "good man" who was doing a "fantastic job".

The elder son of King Charles III attended the reopening of the cathedral, restored after a 2019 fire, on behalf of the UK.

The Prince of Wales was among some 40 heads of state and government in the French capital for the ceremony on Saturday.

The last time William met Trump was in 2019, when the then-US president was on a state visit to the UK.

"A good man, this one!" Trump told reporters, gesturing to William as they met in Paris at the residence of the UK ambassador to France after the ceremony. "He's doing a fantastic job," he added as William laughed. The prince's last official trip to Paris was in 2017, when he visited with his wife, Princess Catherine, for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result. He was not accompanied this time by Kate, who has been gradually resuming public duties after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. King Charles III is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

William joined his father and other heads of state in Normandy for D-Day commemorations earlier this year, which were also attended by Jill Biden, wife of US President Joe Biden.