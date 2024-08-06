Top UK lenders could be dismantled smoothly in a crisis, says Bank of England

According to the foreign ministry, as many as 10,000 Swedish nationals may have travelled to Lebanon this summer
HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, Natwest and Britain's other top eight banks could be wound down in a crisis without the immediate need for taxpayer cash, the Bank of England said on Tuesday following its second 'resolvability' check of the lenders.
Being able to "resolve" or shutter an ailing major bank without destabilising the financial system or calling on taxpayers was a core lesson from the global financial crisis of 2007-09, when many lenders had to be rescued with public money.
"Our assessment gives further reassurance that if a major UK bank were to fail today it could enter resolution safely: remaining open and continuing to provide vital banking services, with shareholders and investors – not public funds – first in line to bear the costs of failure," the BoE said in a statement.
The post-financial crisis resolution rules were thrown into doubt last year when the global banking sector was rocked by Switzerland forcing UBS to take over struggling Credit Suisse, the deal underpinned by a 100 billion-Swiss franc ($117.7 billion) central bank loan, rather than closing down the bank.
The BoE said that its assessment found some "shortcomings" or areas for "further enhancement", but no serious issues were uncovered that were serious enough to hamper the resolution of a lender in a crisis.
In its first test of "resolvability" of eight major banks in June 2022, the BoE concluded there were no lenders that were too big to be allowed to fail, though HSBC, Lloyds and Standard Chartered were found to have some shortcomings in planning.
The announcement comes after Iran and its allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev