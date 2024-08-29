E-Paper

Top Dubai chef critically injured in London attack

The incident happened on a day when 230 people were arrested over multiple stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival

Mazhar Farooqui
File photo: Facebook / The Arts Club Dubai
Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 5:07 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 5:11 PM

The head chef of a leading restaurant and an exclusive club in Dubai is in critical condition after being attacked near the Notting Hill Carnival in London, according to UK media.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was found unconscious with a severe head injury late Monday night in Queensway. He was rushed to a hospital and is fighting for his life.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man from Newham on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect remains in custody at a South London police station. Imnetu’s family is being supported by specialist officers as the investigation continues, media reports said.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for the public’s help in piecing together the events leading up to the attack. Detective chief inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Homicide Command, said they are still trying to understand Imnetu’s movements between 1pm, when he left The Arts Club in Mayfair, and 10.30pm, when he arrived at the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway.

Imnetu, who is a Swedish national living in Dubai, was visiting London on business. He worked as the head chef at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, and previously held positions at top London establishments, including Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill. According to The Arts Club Dubai’s website, he had also trained under renowned chefs like Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay, and Marcus Wareing.

The police urge anyone who was in the area between 10pm and 11:30 pm on Monday, or who may have images or videos from the time, to come forward. Imnetu’s photos have been released in the hope of triggering memories that might aid the investigation.

Despite the arrest, authorities are still keen to speak to those who witnessed the attack. Customers at the venue reportedly tried to intervene, and police are asking them to share any details that could support the investigation.

The incident occurred on a day when 230 people were arrested at Notting Hill Carnival. Five people were stabbed, two of whom are in life-threatening condition.

The Arts Club has declined to comment on the situation.

