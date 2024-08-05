TikTok withdraws 'Lite' rewards from EU to comply with rules

Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
ByteDance's TikTok has agreed to permanently withdraw its TikTok Lite rewards programme from the EU to comply with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), the European Commission said on Monday.
TikTok Lite has a "Reward Programme" that allows users to earn points while performing certain tasks on the platform such as watching videos, liking content, following creators or inviting friends to join.
The EU in April demanded an immediate risk assessment from TikTok on the app, shortly after it was launched in France and Spain, because of concerns about its potential impact on children and users' mental health.
Under the DSA, large online platforms are required to report potential risks of new functionalities to the EU before they are launched and have to adopt effective measures to address these risks.
The EU's executive branch said TikTok had now made legally binding commitments to withdraw the rewards programme from the EU and to not launch any other programme that would circumvent that decision.
"Any breach of the commitments would immediately amount to a breach of the DSA and could therefore lead to fines," the commission said.
Another investigation whether TikTok breached online content rules aimed at protecting children and ensuring transparent advertising was still ongoing, it added.
That investigation was opened in February and put the social media platform at risk of a hefty fine.
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja
Sterilisation techniques have been used in other parts of the world but the Valencia government-funded lab, using its experience with fruit flies, is pioneering their use on tiger mosquitoes