Telegram CEO granted conditional release but banned from leaving France

French authorities arrested Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, last Saturday evening

By Wam

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 9:16 AM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 9:47 AM

A French court in Paris has decided to grant conditional release to Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, who faces criminal charges in France, and prevent him from leaving the country until the court issues rulings in his arrest file.

French authorities arrested Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport, north of Paris, last Saturday evening.


He was detained based on a search warrant issued by the French Public Prosecution.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed in a statement that Durov's arrest was not the result of a political decision, but rather came within the framework of an independent judicial investigation.

Macron added that France is fully committed to freedom of expression and communication, and that judicial investigations will determine whether Durov is guilty or innocent, and the government will not interfere in the course of justice.

