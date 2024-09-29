Syrian arrested in Germany over fires and shop rammings

Officers of the German Federal Police stop a car near Forst, eastern Germany, during a patrol near the border with Poland. AFP File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 3:48 PM

A Syrian suspect has been arrested after fires broke out at two apartment blocks and a van was rammed into shops in the western Germany city of Essen, police said Sunday.

More than 30 people were injured in the fires on Saturday evening, including eight children who were seriously injured, Essen police said in a statement.

A short time later, a van was rammed into two shops nearby, causing damage but no injuries, the police said.

A 41-year-old Syrian man was arrested at the scene.

Initial investigations indicated that the suspect's alleged motive was that his wife had left him, the police said.

He had gone out armed with "knives and fire accelerants" intending to target homes and shops in Essen connected with people who had supported his wife, they said.

The Bild daily reported that the suspect had threatened passers-by with a machete.