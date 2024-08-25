Synagogue attack suspect caught after shootout with French police

French anti-terror judiciary police investigators work after cars were set on fire in front of the synagogue in La Grande-Motte, France, on August 24, 2024. — Reuters

French police arrested a suspect for an attack on a synagogue after a shootout in which the man was wounded, a source close to the investigation said Sunday.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Algerian, was detained in the southern city of Nimes on Saturday night, a few hours after the attack on the synagogue in the nearby seaside resort of La Grand Motte in which a police officer was injured.

The investigation source said that four people are now in custody after two cars were set alight in a car park under the synagogue, causing an explosion just 30 minutes before its Saturday service.