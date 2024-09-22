Swiss voters reject environment, pension reforms, show projected results

An electoral banner reading "30 per cent of land confiscated ? Swiss production in danger !" placed in a field by a farmer against a Swiss popular initiative on biodiversity in Lausanne last week. AFP

A sign asking Swiss voters to say no to the Biodiversity Initiative (Biodiversitaetsinitiativen) "For the future of our nature and our landscape" seen in Trimmis, near Chur, Switzerland. REUTERS

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:32 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:38 PM

Swiss voters rejected proposals to bolster biodiversity protections as well as a pensions reform in twin referendums on Sunday, according to projected results.

Switzerland may be associated with pristine natural landscapes, but environmentalists have sounded the alarm over its endangered ecosystems and were urging voters to back broader biodiversity protections.

The proposal failed, however, according to projections published by polling institute gfs.bern after the close of the Sunday morning polls -- in line with earlier opinion polls.

Voters also rejected a planned reform of the financing of the wealthy Alpine nation's pension system slammed by unions as a "scam", the projections indicated.

The first proposal, entitled "For the future of our nature and our landscape", had the backing of a number of environmental protection organisations, including Pro Natura and BirdLife.

They warn that Switzerland's biodiversity "has declined".

"Switzerland has one of the highest levels of threatened species and environments among the European countries in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation)", Sarah Pearson Perret, a Pro Natura director, told AFP, citing a report by the European Environmental Agency.

Published in 2020, that study shows that the percentage of protected zones compared to the national territory is lower in Switzerland than anywhere else in Europe.

Only 37 per cent of those who voted on Sunday backed the proposal, however, according to the institute.

Switzerland's federal government currently invests around 600 million Swiss francs ($700 million) each year towards the preservation of biodiversity.

The organisations behind Sunday's referendum said that is not enough.

While they have not said exactly how much more should be spent, they were asking voters to approve boosting the biodiversity budget and to expand the number of protected areas.

A landmark biodiversity agreement reached in Montreal in 2022 called for at least 30 per cent of the planet's lands and oceans to be protected by 2030.

But last year, Switzerland's Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) said just 13.4 per cent of the Alpine country's territory was dedicated to biodiversity conservation.

The FOEN acknowledges that Swiss biodiversity protection is insufficient, with half of all natural environments and a third of natural spaces threatened.