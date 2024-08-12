Sweden drops case against Dutch Eurovision contestant

Singer Joost Klein representing the Netherlands takes the stage during the dress-rehearsal on the eve of the final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest 2024 on May 10, 2024 at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. — AFP File

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:15 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 4:16 PM

Sweden's prosecution authority said on Monday it had closed an investigation into Dutch Eurovision contestant Joost Klein, who was excluded from the contest's final following an incident with a camerawoman.

A female member of the production crew filed a police complaint against Joost accusing him of making "threatening" moves towards her following his May 9 semi-final performance.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said at the time the incident involved Klein being filmed directly after coming off stage "against clearly made agreements".

The European Broadcasting Union, which oversees the event, disqualified Joost from the contest just hours before the May 11 final, a move AVROTROS blasted as "not proportional" to the incident.