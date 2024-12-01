Storm Bora kills two in Greece, sparks weather warnings

The civil protection service in Greece has issued an emergency alert warning of torrential rain and strong winds in the northeast, the centre and the region around Athens. AFP File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose only

A storm sweeping through Greece has killed two people on the island of Lemnos, and damaged roads and buildings in Rhodes, the authorities said on Sunday.

Storm Bora, which arrived in Greece on Saturday, is forecast to bring heavy snowfall to the north and northwest.

On Saturday, the civil protection service issued an emergency alert warning of torrential rain and strong winds in the northeast, the centre and the region around Athens.

On the island of Rhodes, which has an important tourist industry, the storm damaged roads, houses and commercial buildings overnight on Saturday to Sunday, regional governor George Hadjimarkos said.

He said scores of people had been evacuated.