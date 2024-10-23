Spanish PM's wife loses case against judge investigating her

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with his wife Begona Gomez. Reuters File Photo

A Spanish court on Wednesday said it had rejected a complaint by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez against the judge investigating her for alleged corruption and influence-peddling.

Tuesday's ruling is the latest twist in a saga embroiling the couple and Juan Carlos Peinado that has dogged Sanchez's minority left-wing government.

Gomez launched the lawsuit in August saying Peinado had "adopted arbitrary and manifestly unfair judicial decisions" in an "unusual and erratic" investigation.

She also accused Peinado of breaking the secrecy of the investigation after the Madrid courts released press statements on the case and certain media published material from the file before the probe was made public.

Peinado began his probe in April following a complaint filed by anti-graft NGO Manos Limpias ("Clean Hands") which has links to the far right.

Gomez is alleged to have used her husband's position as leverage in her professional circles.