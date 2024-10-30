Spain PM says 'nothing' in fresh probe against wife

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begona Gomez arrive to San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain, on September 26, 2024. — Reuters file

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez dismissed a judge's fresh probe for alleged misappropriation against his wife Begona Gomez on Tuesday, saying there was "nothing" supporting the "false" accusations.

The latest complaint widens Juan Carlos Peinado's ongoing investigation against Gomez for alleged corruption and influence-peddling that has piled pressure on Sanchez's minority left-wing government.

Peinado accepted a complaint by Hazte Oir, an ultra-Catholic association with far-right ties that has previously launched legal action against Gomez, according to a Madrid court ruling dated Monday.

Gomez was also summoned to appear in court on November 18.

Sanchez said all the lawsuits brought against his wife to date "come from the same far-right organisations who are falsely accusing" her.

"Time will put things in their place and absolute calm, because where there is nothing, nothing can come from it," he told reporters in Mumbai at the end of a trip to India.

Hazte Oir accused Gomez of malpractice and misappropriation in connection with software used at the Complutense University of Madrid where she worked.

The complaint alleges Gomez registered as her own software created for a course at the university that was financed by other companies.