Spain arrests three 'dangerous' suspected Italian mafiosi

Spanish police on Monday said they had arrested three "extremely dangerous" suspected mafia members wanted in Italy for crimes, including attempted murder, weapons trafficking and money laundering.

A police statement said the suspects were "one of the heads of a dangerous family clan" of the Neapolitan Camorra, his son, and his son-in-law, without naming the three.

They were recently detained in the southern Spanish coastal town of Marbella, where many international criminal gang members have settled in recent years.

The investigation began when Spanish police found out that the clan's boss, who is wanted for money laundering, had fled to Spain from Italy.

He was tracked down to a house in Marbella rigged with "extensive security features" which he nearly never left, according to the statement.