Spain announces 3.76 billion euros in new aid to Valencia after floods

People clean a muddy street in the aftermath of the flooding caused by heavy rain in Massanassa, Valencia, Spain, last week. REUTERS

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced 3.76 billion euros ($4.01 billion) in additional measures to reconstruct the Valencia area after the deadliest flash floods in Spain's modern history.

More than 220 people died after torrential rain on October 29 triggered floods that swept through the suburbs south of the regional capital Valencia.

The measures are on top of the 10.6 billion euros in aid announced last week.

"There are still streets to be cleaned, there are garages to be drained, there are many infrastructures to be repaired and, above all, many lives, many homes and many businesses to be restored to normal," Sanchez told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting.