Six arrested over plot to kidnap French YouTube star

Youtuber and streamer Inoxtag. Reuters File Photo

French police have arrested six people on suspicion of plotting to kidnap YouTube star Inoxtag or one of his relatives and demand a ransom, a source close to the case and prosecutors said on Thursday.

Inoxtag, 22, whose real name is Ines Benazzouz, has 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 6.3 million on TikTok and nearly six million on Instagram.

His best known video, a feature-length documentary about his ascent of Mount Everest -- which he climbed despite no prior mountaineering experience -- has been viewed 37 million times on YouTube since it was posted on September 14.

The six were detained for questioning on suspicion of attempted armed robbery and attempted kidnapping by an organised group, the prosecutor's office said, confirming information first reported by broadcaster from RTL.

They are suspected of attacking a couple in Orgeval near Paris in November 2024 who were living in a house that once belonged to Inoxtag, according to a source close to the case who asked not to be named.

The attackers had intended to kidnap the YouTuber or one of his relatives and demand a ransom, apparently unaware the house had changed owners, the source said.

In early November, burglars targeted another house Inoxtag had once rented.

The social media phenomenon began posting video game footage in his mid-teens and his livewire energy catapulted him to superstardom among young French.