UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Shocking iPhone 15 heist: 2 men steal entire display of latest devices from UK shop

The stolen gadgets were believed to be worth more than £5,000

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 3:16 PM

In a brazen heist that shocked a store in the UK's Nottinghamshire town, two men violently stomped and kicked an iPhone 15 stand and reportedly stole all the units on display, according to local media reports.

After destroying the display at the EE store in Priory Centre, the duo fled with a haul of iPhone 15s worth more than £5,000, police said in the report.

The theft, which happened on October 1, was caught on security cameras. Police officers were able to track the men down and recover the stolen devices.

One was charged with theft and assault of a sales staff member, while the other was referred to youth justice.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World