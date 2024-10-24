Sharp rise in anti-Muslim discrimination: EU rights agency

View of Liverpool Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts after two men, John O'Malley, 43, and William Nelson Morgan, 69, were sentenced for two years and eight months for violent disorder during anti-Muslim riots after the killing of three girls in northwest England, in Liverpool, Britain, on August 8, 2024. — Reuters

Muslims in Europe are facing "ever more racism and discrimination", the EU rights agency said on Thursday, noting a "sharp rise" even before the Hamas attack against Israel caused "a spike in anti-Muslim hatred".

Several EU nations have reported a rise in anti-Muslim, as well as anti-Semitic acts since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, which then launched a retaliatory offensive on Gaza, according to the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).

"We are aware of reports from several EU countries, highlighting a spike in anti-Muslim hatred -- as well as anti-Semitism — after the Hamas attacks," FRA spokeswoman Nicole Romain told AFP.

But even before then, a new FRA report shows "it was getting more difficult to be a Muslim in the EU".

Nearly one in two Muslims in the EU face racism and discrimination in their daily life, "a sharp rise" from 39 per cent FRA found in the last edition of its survey in 2016.

The highest rates were recorded in Austria, Germany and Finland.

"We are witnessing a worrying surge in racism and discrimination against Muslims in Europe," FRA director Sirpa Rautio said.

"This is fuelled by conflicts in the Middle East and made worse by the dehumanising anti-Muslim rhetoric we see across the continent," Rautio added.

More than 9,600 Muslims in 13 EU countries were surveyed between October 2021 and October 2022.

"Muslim women, men and children are targeted not just because of their religion, but also because of their skin colour and ethnic or immigrant background," the FRA noted.

Young Muslims born in the EU and women wearing religious clothing are especially affected, it added.