Serbian president speaks to Putin for first time in 2.5 years

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on Sunday by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in two and a half years, as a decision is expected regarding Vucic's participation in the BRICS summit next week.

Serbia, a European Union candidate, has refused to impose sanctions on Russia, maintaining close and friendly relations.

However, since the invasion of Ukraine, Serbia has condemned the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and Vucic has had limited bilateral talks with Putin.

"I particularly thanked President Putin for ensuring that Russia will provide sufficient quantities of gas for Serbia this winter," Vucic said in a social media video message.

In first direct talk with Putin since May 2022, Vucic reiterated that Serbia will not change its stance on refraining from sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.

"Serbia will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation. That will not change," Vucic said.