Security alert briefly interrupts King Charles and Camilla's Jersey visit

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:12 AM

A security alert briefly interrupted King Charles and Queen Camilla's trip to the Channel Island of Jersey on Monday, although the royal couple were able to resume their visit shortly afterwards.

The royals were visiting the Jersey Expo event when they were pulled away by royal aides after a small issue of concern was raised.

Footage showed one of the royal entourage speak to Camilla and gently usher her away while she continued to eat an ice cream. It soon transpired to be a false alarm and the programme of events resumed after a brief pause.

Buckingham palace declined to comment.