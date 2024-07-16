E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Security alert briefly interrupts King Charles and Camilla's Jersey visit

The incident comes two days after an assassination attempt on former US president Donald Trump at a campaign rally

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Reuters File Photo
Reuters File Photo

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:12 AM

A security alert briefly interrupted King Charles and Queen Camilla's trip to the Channel Island of Jersey on Monday, although the royal couple were able to resume their visit shortly afterwards.

The royals were visiting the Jersey Expo event when they were pulled away by royal aides after a small issue of concern was raised.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Footage showed one of the royal entourage speak to Camilla and gently usher her away while she continued to eat an ice cream. It soon transpired to be a false alarm and the programme of events resumed after a brief pause.


Buckingham palace declined to comment.

The incident comes two days after an assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

ALSO READ:



More news from World