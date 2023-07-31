Schengen travel: New system for US passport holders travelling to Europe from 2024

The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
US citizens currently enjoy hassle-free travel to 27 countries in Europe without the need for a visa or any prior authorisation. However, this status will change in 2024, when US passport holders must apply for approval through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) prior to their trip.
US passport holders have visa-free access but must obtain a quick online document called ETIAS before entering any EU/Schengen member country. ETIAS records who enters and leaves the Schengen zone.
It grants short-term access to European countries for a duration of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. But having an approved ETIAS does not guarantee automatic entry into the destination country. Upon arrival, a border guard will conduct a verification process to ensure that travellers meet all the necessary entry conditions.
To apply for an ETIAS, US traveller will have to:
It costs €7 for all applicants between the ages of 18 and 70. Minors and applicants over 70 years old will receive an ETIAS free of charge. This fee is charged when you submit your application and it’s the only fee you have to pay.
It is unlikely that US citizens will be denied entry to Europe once ETIAS is launched. But if a traveller's application has been rejected, it could be for the following reasons:
ALSO READ:
The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The French government called for a return to constitutional order
Prosecutors confirmed the arrest on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment
Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home
One person arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the child of migrant workers from Bihar
The actor previously described Musk as the 'perfect ex-husband'
This year 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure with hundreds of millions at risk of worsening hunger, say experts
The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in Berlin